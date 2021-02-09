Preparing for COVID-19 vaccine, post-vaccine recommendations

When it concerns post-vaccination guidelines, Dr. Threlkeld says it has become a controversial conversation on how relaxed vaccinated individuals should interact while in public. He says herd immunity begins when 70%-80% of the population is vaccinated. Dr. Threlkeld says some would argue that you can soften the restrictions when around other vaccinated people; however, “You still have to be very careful of who else you’re around. Maybe elderly relatives, if you work in healthcare, maybe around patients who might not have been vaccinated yet. We’re not to the point where we can say take off your masks and don’t worry about gatherings.”