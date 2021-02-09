Pedestrian walking the beach dies after being hit by car in Gulfport, say police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Gulfport has left one person dead and another person injured.
Gulfport Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 90 when it veered off the road and into the sand, striking a pedestrian walking along the beach near Cowan Road. It happened at 6:13 a.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of family.
According to authorities, they are not sure yet what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
We will update this story we as know more.
