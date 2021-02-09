Mississippi House bill could allow more charter boats to sell alcohol

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - From the COVID-19 pandemic to the highly active hurricane season, Mississippi cruises and boat tours only had a handful of months with business last year.
That resulted in a great financial loss, especially for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tours group.
Along with losing out on thousands of dollars worth of deposits, owners had to pay for repairs for “Betsy Ann,” their riverboat that suffered damages from Hurricane Zeta.
While staff makes their renovations, they are also focused on “Twisted Tiki,” a 50-foot pontoon boat that will offer island music and hopefully drinks.
Owners can’t sell liquor on deck unless House Bill 1288 becomes law.
“If you want to be able to obtain your liquor license, if you carry 49 passengers or more you would be able to do that,” captain Michael White said.
The bill would allow a smaller group of boats only in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties to sell alcohol, so long as the vessels are certified by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Business leaders said tours and cruises would benefit from a bartender controlling the alcohol.
“You can shut them off a lot easier and make it safer for them and all the other passengers,” White said.
The bill also has local charter companies thinking of potential trips they can offer that cater to the adult crowd.
“(Maybe) We can do a late-night cruise for that 21-40-year-old age group,” White said.
Business leaders said the ability to have more vessels sell alcohol while onboard could not only boost sales, it would also give the Mississippi Gulf Coast a competitive edge with neighboring states.
“For a tourism destination, you have to be competitive in all aspects of that,” White said.
The goal is to attract people that typically visit Florida or Alabama, states that have already allowed alcohol to be sold on boats.
“We have to capitalize on that boat experience, that maritime experience that we have down here,” White said.
In doing so, people hope that Mississippi’s coast becomes known for more than its resorts and casinos.
“People know about the gambling. We know what we got down here on the Coast, but the water aspect of it is something totally different,” White said.
House Bill 1288 has already passed the Mississippi House and is heading to the state Senate.
