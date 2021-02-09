Meet Pascagoula’s unopposed mayoral candidate, Jay Willis

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula mayoral candidate Jay Willis will be running unopposed in this upcoming election, and he said he is looking forward to helping Pascagoula continue to grow.
Future leaders of Pascagoula are hopeful to see the economic expansion continue.
The general election is not until June, but Willis said he plans to work with city leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and Jackson County Economic Development Foundation to capitalize on the growth Pascagoula is experiencing.
Currently, there are multiple developments happening from the lofts at Scranton’s to the additional townhouses being constructed on the waterfront.
Willis said he hopes these types of developments will bring more small businesses to Pascagoula.
“It’s all about growth and development. That’s the success of Pascagoula. That’s where we are now, and we’ve seen great success and we really are on the cusp of tremendous economic growth in Pascagoula, and it’s really going well. It’s all about business, industry and small business,” Willis said.
The next four months will be a learning opportunity for Willis to transition into office smoothly.
