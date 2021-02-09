‘He has always been my hero’: Children of slain deputy share memories of their father

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As South Mississippi honors Lt. Michael Boutte for his years of dedication and service to the community, his family is coping with the tragic loss of the man they say was the backbone of their family.
Lt. Boutte - who was killed Feb. 1 in the line of duty - leaves behind two children and seven grandchildren. Jessica Boutte and Michael Boutte Jr. say it was their dad’s life mission to love and protect people, and that started first and foremost at home with his kids and his seven grandchildren.
Boutte, who served in the Air Force before devoting his life to civil service as a law enforcement officer, instilled several lessons in his children. He was a man of faith and preached do unto others as you want done on to yourself. He also led a life of service that inspired his son to follow in his footsteps.
“I knew from very young that he made me so proud of what he did,” said Michael Boutte Jr. “He has always been my hero in every way that he has lived. So I knew for a a fact that I wanted to join the Air Force just like he did.”
Boutte’s kids witnessed their father’s hard work and love firsthand and couldn’t be prouder of the man that raised them.
“He was a single parent for a really long time,” said Jessica Boutte. “He was like 23 and it was just us three, and he raised us and worked really hard.”
“Overtime and double shifts,” added her brother.
Every day, their father made his children proud. From his devotion to the community to the simple joys found on a routine ride home from school, Jessica and Michael Jr. say their dad never once backed down from helping others if he was able.
“Me and him were just riding in our car,” recalled Michael Jr. “He had just picked me up from high school and there was a car in front of us that just started smoking. He said, ‘We have to help them.’ There was a guy in it and it was just smoking and going slow, so my dad pulled over on the sidewalk. We both got out and pushed his car around the corner, got him actually out of the car, and then his car went up in flames. It is moments like that, it made me so proud of who he was. It didn’t matter who you were, he was always there to help.”
When Jessica and Michael Jr. had children of their own, their dad went from being a great father to an amazing grandfather.
“It was a lot,” said Jessica. “He built a legacy that is something to be extremely proud of.”
That legacy of love and service is one that his children will now carry forward and teach their own children.
“It has been incredibly inspiring to know there are such huge shoes to fill,” said Jessica. “It makes me want to make sure I am doing what he would do and be the type of person he would want us to be.”
Jessica and Michael both live out of state now but say they were overwhelmed when they arrived back in South Mississippi and saw just how much support and love has been shared for their dad.
“It has been really surreal to see how much he meant to everyone in this community because, to me, that was just my dad,” said Jessica. “It is going to be really hard not having him around.”
In addition to Jessica and Michael Jr., Lt. Boutte leaves Jessica’s three children - Madison, Roscoe and Elionora - and Michael Jr.’s and his wife’s four children, including one son who is carrying on the family name - Michael III, Makensie, Aryah and Barrett.
Lt. Boutte is also survived by his wife Jessica, stepdaughter Alexis Russell, step-granddaughter Mikayla Patterson, his father James Boutte, and siblings David and Wendy Boutte, Mark Andrews, Anita Camp and Anitra Newton.
