Hangar construction continues at Stennis International Airport

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been out near Stennis International Airport lately, you’ve seen lots of construction taking place. Two new airplane hangars are going up along with the amenities that are already on site.
The main construction work is a 24,000 square foot facility and is one of two being built at the airport.
“Everybody asks, what is the airport’s role? What do we do?,” said Chanse Watson, Stennis International Airport director. “Our primary job is safety. If we can provide a safe environment, a safe runway, a safe taxiway, everything seems to fall into place for us.”
As hangar construction falls into place, other businesses at Stennis, like Million Air, Tyonek, and the facility’s FAA-approved pilot training school, continue take flight.
“You can go anywhere in the world from this runway, and you can come here from anywhere in the world from this runway,” said Watson. “We’re the gateway to Hancock County and South Mississippi, and I believe that’s our push to bring exposure to the airport and to show people what’s happening here.”
