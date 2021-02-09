Feeling like spring today

Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, and we’re going to stay warm with highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 70s. However, widespread showers and storms are expected thanks to a cold front. Heavy rain will be possible. Some of this rain may linger into Friday. We’ll be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s.