Feeling like spring today

We’re going to see a mix of sun and clouds today. It’s going to feel like spring with highs in the low 70s! Most of the evening will be dry, but we may see some scattered showers by Wednesday morning. Patchy fog is also possible. We’ll only cool down into the upper 50s.
Hit or miss showers and storms are possible on Wednesday, and we’re going to stay warm with highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 70s. However, widespread showers and storms are expected thanks to a cold front. Heavy rain will be possible. Some of this rain may linger into Friday. We’ll be cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s.
Another surge of cool air is expected by Sunday. We may not make it out of the 40s for highs! Lows will be around freezing.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.