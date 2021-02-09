Boutte procession both emotional and educational in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s procession for Lt. Michael Boutte was an experience that will be remembered for a long time for those who knew him and those who didn’t get the honor.
Charles Pruitt flies his Blue Lives Matter flags high.
On this day, it’s especially important.
“The law enforcement people have to have some support from the public - all the time,” he said. “Not just in situations like this.”
He didn’t have to know Lt. Michael Boutte to honor him.
“It’s unfortunate I didn’t meet him,” Pruitt said. “But, still, he’s part of the family and the fabric of the Blue Lives Matter. We support our officers down here.”
Lt. Boutte’s car enthusiast buddies from Picayune brought their own hardware to honor Boutte - five hot rods, but his character is what they will remember most.
“He was a great guy,” said friend Sonny Nuccio. “He had a contagious smile. No enemies. Everybody loved Mike. Just a fantastic person. It’s such a loss.”
The experience is also an educational one.
Bookter Street - filled with law enforcement vehicles escorting his body to the Biloxi VA - becoming an outdoor classroom as the entire student body of St. Stanislaus High School lined up to witness the event.
“I think the biggest thing I got from this is that these law enforcement officers put themselves in jeopardy every day and they sacrifice their lives to keep our community safe,” said student Tyler Koenenn. “We should be thankful for that every day.”
Grant Sides was impressed with the unity shown.
“It’s really cool to see the interconnectedness of all the law enforcement and to see how one action can have an effect on the entire state, really, and even into Louisiana with all the Slidell officers,” he said.
Gordon Licciardi said it was a good lesson for everybody.
“I think it was important that we saw that we respect Lt. Boutte,” he said. “It was really nice seeing everybody have a sense of respect. You know, even though you do the right thing, you’re not always going to get rewarded as you are supposed to, but it’s important to always do what you think is right.”
