Boardwalk walkers, runners on guard after morning walker hit and killed

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Every day people walk, run and bike the boardwalk along Highway 90. You can’t help but notice the traffic passing just feet away, something Cynthia Minton-Walker has been thinking about a lot.
“Never let your guard down,” Walker said. “You have to be very aware of what the speed of cars coming at you are,” she said. “Never take your eye off because there may be a car behind the one that you are watching that’s blind to you at that point.”
William Lee Brumfield was hit and killed Tuesday morning during his morning walk near the beach in Gulfport. Now people out in the community are shaken up to be more alert while out.
Walker is the chair of the Harrison County Active Living Initiative and said they’ve been working on ways to keep pedestrians safe to avoid tragedies like this.
“We have right now a study going on that was funded through the Board of Supervisors,” Walker said. “So we’ve been doing interviews, we’ve had 40 interviews, and a lot of our leaders have been a part of those conversations. We’re learning as they are learning from local citizens.”
Some regular walkers said it’s best to keep an eye on traffic and avoid distractions like phones and loud music. Rena Ziegler said she walks along Highway 90 daily and pedestrians should always pay attention, but drivers should too.
“You have to think for yourself and do what’s right for you,” Ziegler said. “When I come to crosswalks, I stop in case someone is trying to turn and they don’t have their signal on and pay attention,” she said. “That’s the main thing.”
“No focus can be anywhere,” Walker said. “You can’t be on your phone safely. You have to be watching the traffic every time and the sidewalks, they’re so broken in many locations.”
While Walker isn’t sure what the solution may be, she said she is pleased that community leaders are listening.
