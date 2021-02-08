Woman escapes RV fire in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Flames ripped through an RV in D’Iberville early Monday morning, and the woman inside got out just in the nick of time.
The fire erupted right around 6am at Lot 10 of the Destination RV Park just off Highway 15. When units from the D’Iberville Fire Department arrived, flames were shooting high enough to singe the branches on a nearby tree. Luckily, firefighters were able to put it out quickly.
“With the quick response of the fire fighters, they were able to get here and knock it down,” D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith said. “They were able to get here in a matter of minutes to get the fire out. In a place where RV’s and trailers are close together, it doesn’t take much for it to spread.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
