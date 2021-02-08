USM students help local church choir during COVID-19 pandemic

“I see this experience at Trinity as another form of music training and practice, specifically in areas such as developing aural skills in sight-singing and mastering the skill of singing another genre of music,” Watson said. “It has also helped to maintain a connection to my spirituality in Christ. It’s also a privilege to serve the community with good music and to lift spirits, especially during these challenging times. I hope amongst those watching or hearing us, near or far, that at least one heart is filled with joy and blessings.”