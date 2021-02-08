Three Coast Walmarts to offer COVID-19 vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Three Walmart stores in South Mississippi will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine later this week, according to a list released by the State Department of Health on Monday.
The locations at this time are the Super Walmart stores located in Biloxi, Gulfport and Pascagoula.
Patients can begin making appointments on Feb. 9 by visiting this website or calling the store directly, according to MSDH.
On Feb. 2, Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced that select Walmart stores would begin offering vaccine appointments to expand access statewide.
To be clear, pharmacies will not have the vaccine on-site beginning Tuesday, but that is the day appointments at these locations can start being booked by patients.
For a full list of locations offering the vaccine, CLICK HERE.
This is a developing report, and we will release more information as it is made available.
