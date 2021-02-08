St. Stanislaus brings home 11th state title

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -Rock-A-Chaws came home with their eleventh state title in school history Saturday taking down Ripley 4-0.
Grant Sides scored two, Ethan Jacobi scored one, and Stanislaus added a PK later in the second half.
With so much uncertainty going into this season, head coach Zach Villarrubia reminded his team to take in the moment and appreciate every game.
”We definitely had our ups and downs and I constantly reminded my players before every game this could be your last game,” said Villarrubia. “It’s kind of an unfortunate reality but it could be your last game so I always reminded them to treat it like it was their last game.”
Rock-A-Chaws finish the season with 14 wins.
