Several football fans place Super Bowl bets at Coast casino

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As local bars enjoyed full service tonight, Contact Sports and Race Book at the Palace Casino was also packed with football fans watching the big game.
Keith Crosby, the Contact Sports and Race Book’s manager said that the place has been packed Sunday morning.
“With COVID, we reached a capacity right away, I’d say about 10am this morning,” said Crosby. “The capacity was around 300.”
Crosby also said that COVID-19 hasn’t stopped people from coming out, and the betting center has seen the same amount of activity from last year’s Super Bowl game.
“I say the volume here is comparable, which is a good sign,” said Crosby. “I think as the years go by, the guests become comfortable in this environment, they know to get in early. If they’re not going to watch the game here, they know to get in earlier in the week and make a bet.”
Blak Sley traveled with a few coworkers from Panama City Beach, Florida to join in on the Super Bowl activities on the Coast. Sley said that he wanted social interaction, rather than staying home.
“A lot of folks are comfortable at home because of the COVID situation,” said Sley. “That’s most certainly a good place to watch it, but it’s also enjoyable to watch with colleagues you work with, people you know. Also, in a venue like this where you got a lot of TV’s, a lot of different fans rooting, it just makes it all that much more exciting.”
Even though the Saints aren’t playing, Crosby said he’s happy that business is still booming.
“Of course they’re not playing, but we’re busy anyhow, we’ll be alright till next year.” said Crosby.
