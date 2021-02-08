‘I saw death there’: Nixon Street residents fine with closing rail crossing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s long-term plan to close railroad crossings is moving ahead. Beginning Monday, the city will close the dangerous Nixon Street crossing, and residents in the neighborhood are just fine with that.
Long-time Nixon Street resident Sandra Brown has seen too much.
“I witnessed a couple of accidents - more than two,” said Brown. “I saw death there.”
And she’s seen people take too many unnecessary chances.
“They come down this street, speeding,” said Brown. “Train is coming and I’ve stood in that window and closed my eyes and ears and hoping that they make it.”
She realizes how dangerous any of these crossings are, even if you think you are being careful.
“I’ve attempted to go across that intersection,” said Brown. “I have looked both ways. Did it twice. Go across, and by the time you get on top, train appears out of nowhere.”
If Biloxi hadn’t decided to block the crossing at Nixon, she would have insisted on it.
“I mean, if it’s going to save a life, close it.” said Brown.
In August last year, Dorries Street was the first to close, as the new connector road parallel to the CSX railway came through. Biloxi plans to eventually close as many as six of the 21 crossings in the two-mile stretch between Keesler and Point Cadet.
The closings are not only about safety, but also in exchange for a new crossing for the planned Popp’s Ferry Road extension. In all, there are 29 rail crossings in the eight miles of railway in Biloxi.
Finas Belk, member of the Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge located at the corner of the crossing, knows firsthand the dangers.
“We had one of our members here to get killed going across that,” said Belk.
And even though closing the intersection may impede access to the lodge, he’s fine with making the area safer.
“It will cut down on our traffic because they’ll be going down another street,” said Belk. “But I’m kind of glad to see it because we’ve had several accidents out there.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.