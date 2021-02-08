Monday’s Forecast

The day begins with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. Afternoon highs in the 60s. Tonight, expect scattered showers with a chance for thunderstorms overnight and low temperatures in the cool 50s. Tomorrow, scattered showers may continue during the morning hours, but rain chances will decrease in the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. The week begins mild and unsettled as a warm front lifts through the area. Then, a cold front will try to move in from the north during the second half of the week. There will be a chance for rain every day this week. A much colder pattern may arrive starting Friday.