Mobile man dead, one injured in 2nd, fatal crash on U.S. 98 Sunday morning

From Mississippi Highway Patrol
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on U.S. 98 east early Sunday morning left a Mobile man dead and another person hospitalized.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a release that Marcus Baggins, 27, of Mobile, Ala., was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the Nissan Versa he was driving collided with a Hyundai Sonata driven by Itaria Ward, 46, of Gulfport.
MHP said Baggins was driving east on U.S. 98 and Ward was in the eastbound lanes traveling west.
Ward collided with Baggins about 5:15 a.m. Sunday near the Forrest County/Perry County line in Forrest County, MHP said.
The crash occurred a little more than four hours after another two-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 east left a Colorado man dead and sent six others to the hospital.
Both crashes remain under investigation, MHP said.
