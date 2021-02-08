Mild and breezy today. Showers possible tonight.

Some more cloud cover will roll in this afternoon, but we’ll manage to warm up into the mid 60s today. It will be breezy with an east wind of 10-20 MPH. Rain chances will be slim to none this afternoon.
However, scattered showers are possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning. There could be a few heavier downpours, and some patchy fog may develop. We’ll only cool down into the upper 50s. If enough clouds clear by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll warm up near 70. A warm front moving in on Wednesday will bring scattered showers. We’ll warm up into the low 70s. Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 70s. A cold front approaching us will likely bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday.
Cooler air is expected by Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Some showers may linger.
