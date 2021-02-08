Mild and breezy today. Showers possible tonight.

However, scattered showers are possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning. There could be a few heavier downpours, and some patchy fog may develop. We’ll only cool down into the upper 50s. If enough clouds clear by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll warm up near 70. A warm front moving in on Wednesday will bring scattered showers. We’ll warm up into the low 70s. Thursday will be warm with highs in the low 70s. A cold front approaching us will likely bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday.