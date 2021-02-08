Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle

10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle. (Source: NIPD)
By KPLC Digital Team | February 7, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 6:59 AM

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Iberia Police Department for 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle.

According to authorities, she was last seen on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. She seen was getting into a gray 4-door car being driven by an older black male with sideburns, wearing a hat. She is described as a 4-foot-6 black female, weighing 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts. She is believed to be in imminent danger.

The suspected abductor is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia. He is described as a black male 5′ 9″ tall, weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should immediately contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.

