Police investigating overnight shooting in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff | February 8, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 6:47 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night and left one man injured.

Authorities say the call about the shooting came in at 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Tegarden Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

At this time, no other details have been released about a suspect or the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

