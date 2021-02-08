Police investigating overnight shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night and left one man injured.
Authorities say the call about the shooting came in at 11:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Tegarden Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
At this time, no other details have been released about a suspect or the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
