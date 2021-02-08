Gulfport looks back on championship run

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport girls beat Madison Central Saturday 2-1 to bring home back to back state titles for the Admirals.
They trailed by one but some second-half heroics from Abigail Badurak and Ole Miss commit Kate Smith gave them the lead and eventually the win.
Head coach Chris Pryor says each game is special and a championship even more so and his team kept their heads down and took each game as they came.
“We never got caught in the trap of looking past a team. I think that was really big for us,” said Pryor. “Playing some really good competition. Getting to the state final I really feel these two teams, Gulfport and Madison Central really represented the best the state had to offer.”
Gulfport now getting ready for another title defense come next season.
