Gulf Coast Monarchy working towards first scrimmage of season

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Gulf Coast Monarchy, a Women’s Football Alliance team getting some practices under their belts this weekend.
Last season for the Monarchy was pushed back due to the pandemic.
The team merged with another team out of Hattiesburg, the Mississippi Royalty, and are back in action here in 2021.
St. Martin High serves as the practice field and the home field, Head coach Robert Williams says they’re glad to be back and playing after the delay.
“I will commend the ladies on this team. Even though we had the downtime a lot of them participated in camps in other places, stayed in their playbooks and did everything they needed to do on what you would consider a regular offseason,” said Williams. “So when we came back it was fine-tuning things we already knew. We just needed to get back out here.”
A defensive end for the Monarchy, April Parkland, is also the principal at St. Martin middle school, and she says she’s just as ready to get out there.
“Let me tell you the energy is through the roof,” said Parkland. “When we first started we had tryouts and more tryouts trying to get more people on the team. Now, we’re to the point where we’re ready, we’re in there we’re working really hard. We’re training every single day, not just when we have team practice.”
The first scrimmage is set for the end of the month on February 27 against the Houston Power.
Tickets are on sale starting Monday.
