South Mississippians rush to get last minute Super Bowl party food

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Many South Mississippians flocked to grocery stores, searched the shelves, stocked up on food and snacks to enjoy during the big game.
“Going to do a couple of different dips and some sausage balls and do a pull pork sandwich,” said Scott Mandile.
Like many stores, Rouses in Diamondhead made sure there were areas specifically for game day, like the party trays with sandwiches and other finger foods set up near the deli.
“Your hot wings,” said Chuck Clark, Diamondhead Rouses store manager. “We also have your crawfish, and Boudin king cakes that we make over here,” said Clark.
Patricia Russell said she spent her entire Saturday preparing for Super Bowl Sunday.
“I cut up all the seasonings, put it in the refrigerator, wrapped it and I’m fixing to go home and start my chili but I forgot a couple things so I had to come back.” said Russell.
A couple of families shopping had their eyes on the Chiefs, one said “It’s a reason why they boldly wear red and gold.”
“My grandson played high school football in Whitehouse, Texas with Patrick Mahomes,” said Nancy Allen.
Rooting for Mahomes, the Allen family said it’s only right to support someone you’ve watched from the sidelines to advance into the big leagues.
“First time we saw him he was a sophomore playing high school football and he was great then and we been following him ever since,” said George Allen. “He’s just that kind of person.”
Leslie Greiner said Kansas City Missouri is a place he has called home for 30 years and although he’s now in South Mississippi his love for the Chiefs never left.
“I had Chiefs season tickets for a number of years and going to games since I was ten years old and just love watching them play,” said Greiner.
Some people were out grabbing last minute snacks said they just look forward to a good game, but they aren’t rooting for either team.
“One, we can’t go to the games and two, the Saints aren’t in it, Carolee Ray.
“Who Dat!” Ray’s daughter said.
“I just want to see Tom Brady win one more time,” said Mandile.
Ray also added “May the best man win.”
