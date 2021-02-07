South Mississippi businesses brace for Valentine’s Day candy demand

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Valentine’s Day is the latest holiday to feel the wrath of COVID-19.
The National Retail Federation predicts overall spending will be down by more than 20% from last year’s all-time high of $27.8 billion.
While experts predict the economic hardship is to blame for the decrease, they also said candy sales will be up by 2%, which is a demand South Mississippi candy makers are already seeing.
“Last week was very busy and this week as well,” said Jasmine Hall, founder of Jass Desserts. “Every day this week is honestly about to be busy so I’m mentally preparing for it.”
Candy is in high demand nationwide, especially in Mississippi. Candystore.com reports chocolates are the state’s go-to sweet for Valentine’s Day.
“I want to say last year I had maybe 20 orders,” Hall said. “This year I cut it back, so I have it at 15.”
While she has skill baking cakes and other treats, this time of year it’s all about Hall’s chocolate-covered strawberries.
“This year I created a strawberry tower. There’s one that’s open and one that’s in a cute plastic case,” she said.
While Hall and other candy makers are busy with the holiday rush, she said her recent projects mean more since it’s Black History Month.
“Right now, (Black History Month) does mean a lot because I have the support of my community and that community is continuously growing,” she said.
Orders from Jass Desserts can be placed through the Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.