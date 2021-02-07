Singing River Health System in Gulfport continues vaccine rollout

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Turning now to the latest on Mississippi’s fight against coronavirus. With vaccine rollout continuing across the state, one South Mississippi hospital today was letting in more people than usual.
The hospital received a total of 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines, some for fist dose patients and some for those waiting on their final dose. The staff decided to organize a site to handle both types of patients, setting up two lines along the hospital.
Organizers say a lot of work and dedication goes into the vaccine sites - especially today with the cold weather and rain
“It’s been cold every single one of our events but it hasn’t been cold and rainy yet,” said Tiffany Murdock, Singing River Gulfport Administrator. “We have over 100 team members here. We are here from 6 o’clock in the morning and we leave and break down around 7 o’clock at night. We give our last dose at 5pm. We have students here from local junior colleges. They are all volunteers. Everyone is a volunteer here. Which is incredible. We couldn’t do this without them.”
The hospital said more days will be coming soon when both dowsed will be offered. Officials say to keep watch over their social media pages for more updates.
