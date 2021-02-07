Science lovers visit Infinity Science Center pop-up event

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The center hosted the event since it has been closed since March of 2020. Administrators said the science center has held virtual activities since then, but people wanted in person interaction.
The center had science-related activities, demonstrations, and even a few furry friends. The center’s guest relations manager, Kelsey Smith, said the center wanted to have interactive activities since other activities have been virtual.
“We wanted to give STEM education to the community still,” said Smith. “We’ve got molecules in motion, some of our animal ambassadors, like cuddles the hedgehog here today. We’ve got life under the microscope. We’re hoping to do more events like this. This one is free since 2020 has been a hard year and we wanted to give everyone access to education.”
Smith explained that previous visitors were curious to know when the center would fully re-open again, which is what also led them to having a pop-up event.
“We have a lot of people getting in contact, ‘Hey when are you guys are going to open?’ and even still they’re wondering. We miss them, that’s why we’re here. We wanted to be able to share this cool stuff with students and the public, so it’s been tough for us too.” said Smith.
Jonathan and Isa Hardy traveled far to attend, and they said they found the event through social media.
“I found it through Instagram, or Facebook, either Instagram or Facebook,” said Hardy. “I thought it would be to do. It’s really cool, nice and clean. I feel safe here, everyone should come out.”
Jonathan Hardy enjoyed so much that he would revisit.
“I would come back for sure, once he gets a little older and know what he’s looking at it’ll be fun to come back,” said Hardy.
Administrators said that the INFINITY Science Center should be opened by April 2021.
