Long Beach resident’s documentary halted due to COVID-19

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic has been a part of our lives for just over a year now and though we’ve found subtle ways to adjust to things like social distancing and wearing masks, the effects on people’s lives and goals still linger.
Over a year ago, Benjamin Crew, a Long Beach resident and documentary enthusiast, set a goal to travel the world and enquire about 9/11 from different people.
“It’s documenting a moment in time when we all shared basically the same clear blue sky,” Crew said. “We can all remember that day from many different perspectives.”
Perspectives like Hadley from Mississippi.
“I missed my mom,” Hadley said. “I was really scared, and she was stuck in Oklahoma for school. The flights were grounded and sitting there and just crying my eyes out. And having to turn my head to see the sun so I could blame it on the sun. I guess I was just embarrassed to cry.”
Ironically, it was during Hurricane Katrina while living with his grandparents in Michigan that Crew’s love for history began.
“So there wasn’t much for me to do there. No school there, and I had no friends there so I’d watch TV. So as a result I became very enamored in 9/11 history and while I was recovering from my own tragedy in my hometown, I was learning about this tragedy that happened four years prior.”
The documentary has a goal in mind.
“If we don’t learn our history we’re doomed to repeat it,” Crew said. “And it’s part of the American experience that we understand what is happening and what we were like at that moment.”
Like most, Crew’s plans were halted when the pandemic swept the nation.
“So, I was actually in Ohio whenever the lockdown started. Maybe the interview could still happen I had scheduled there, then everything started falling apart. I didn’t really realize how serious it was until the NBA stopped. That’s when I realized this is really bad,” he said.
Eventually making his way back home, Crew awaits for the day he can resume his travels.
“Vaccines are rolling out now,” Crew continued. “So by this summer, I’ll be traveling the country again to finish interviews.”
If you’d like to learn more or even contribute your personal story to Benjamin Crew’s project, you can check it out at the film’s website or Facebook page.
