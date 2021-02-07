Friends remember Boutte as fun-loving but serious about helping people

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s an open-and-shut case. Lt. Michael Boutte had a lot of friends, and his photographs and texts are evidence that will be cherished for a long time, especially one Boutte sent to Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve laid in bed at night going back to that text message thinking about him,” Turnage said. “When he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, he sent me a photo of the order, and he sent me a photo of his badge, and then the next statement in his text message was ‘God is good, all the time.’ That lets me know that he’s taken care of now. He had his life right. And, I know where he’s at.”
Christa Groom, former colleague and highway patrol trooper, has her own photographic evidence of his character.
“He was always a happy person, you know. If you met Boutte, you met a happy person,” said Groom. “But when it was work, it was work. He was all business. I think I have one photo of him not smiling, being serious, but we were working. I just hope people can look back his life and realize what a good person that he is and that somebody gets something out of it.”
Jason Hunt, captain with the Picayune Fire Department, said his relationship with Boutte was fun-loving, but serious.
“We joked, picked, back and forth - cops and firemen - but we always have each other’s back,” said Hunt. “And with Boutte, you knew he always had your back.”
Gloria Glidewell, owner of Handy Cleaners in Picayune, saw the same man everyone else did, just in the process of a simple task.
“I did all of his rank patches,” said Glidewell. “As soon as he made lieutenant, I had just put his sergeant patches on a new shirt. And he came and knocked on the door and waved and said, ‘You’re going to be so mad but I just made rank!’ He was so happy, but still apologized. He was always so respectful of everybody’s time. He loved his job, he loved his country, he loved God, family - always wanted to help people. Always.”
Picayune Police Department Capt. Rhonda Johnson’s favorite story is one shared by many in the department: the time he confronted a special needs child who had tried to run away.
“I think his parents called for an officer to come out and calm him down,” said Johnson. “He talked to him and calmed him down. And later, showed up at the door with McDonald’s for him. That’s just the kind of person he was.”
And, she said he was that same person until the day he died.
“You want to help people,” Johnson said. “And, he went there to save somebody’s life who took his.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.