Friends remember Boutte as fun-loving but serious about helping people

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve laid in bed at night going back to that text message thinking about him,” Turnage said. “When he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, he sent me a photo of the order, and he sent me a photo of his badge, and then the next statement in his text message was ‘God is good, all the time.’ That lets me know that he’s taken care of now. He had his life right. And, I know where he’s at.”