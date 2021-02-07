Cloudy this morning. Some sun possible this afternoon.

Sunday has started off cloudy and chilly. If we see some clouds clear out this afternoon, we’ll warm up into the upper 50s and low 60s. If the cloud cover stays put, we may remain in the low to mid 50s. We’ll stay dry this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by Monday morning. We’ll warm up into the low to mid 60s by Monday afternoon, and more cloud cover is expected. A disturbance will bring scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, rain chances will be lower. It’s going to be very warm with highs near 70.
A few showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.
