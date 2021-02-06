Rakeem Nunez-Roches becomes 17th former Southern Miss player to appear at Super Bowl

Former Golden Eagle punter, Jerrel Wilson, holds the distinction of being the first from the program to play in the contest as he appeared in the inaugural game. Wilson also went on to play in Super Bowl IV. He is also the only Golden Eagle player to play for the Chiefs in a Super Bowl. Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens are the two previous Southern Miss players to be on the active roster in the NFL’s championship game, dropping Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs last season. Moore registered an interception in that contest, while Mullens did not make an appearance.