Rainy and chilly Saturday

Scattered showers will continue today, and we are not going to warm up much. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with winds from the east and northeast.
A few showers may linger after the sunset, but we’ll dry out by Sunday morning. Some cloud cover may move in, and we’ll have morning lows in the low 40s. If the clouds clear out by Sunday afternoon, we’ll warm up into the upper 50s. If the clouds stay, we could remain in the mid 50s.
Monday will be much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers are possible by Tuesday, and we’ll have highs near 70. Some showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.