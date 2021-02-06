MGCCC’s Martinas Rankin set to play in Super Bowl

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldog Martinas Rankin will suit up on Super Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rankin played for Gulf Coast in 2013 and 2014 and helped the Bulldogs to a 16-4 record over that span. He landed in Kansas City in 2019 and started five games before an injury, and finally returned to action in week 17 of this season, when he started against the Chargers.
Making it all the way to the biggest stage in American sports is an achievement few can pull off. But according to his former position coach Les George, he saw something special during Rankin’s time at Perkinston.
“It doesn’t really shock me as much as I think people would think it would,” George said. “We got together last summer and watched filmed together over Zoom, and he was asking me questions. To sit there and watch him play in the NFL, most guys, it would probably shock me. But for him? Not really.”
