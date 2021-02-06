‘It’s a good feeling in all the midst of turmoil’: College Park Elementary celebrates ‘Love Big’ movement

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - College Park Elementary has pink and red all over the school, but instead of it being for Valentine’s Day, it’s for KJ North.
The 6-year-old passed away in a car accident with his grandmother, Ollie Anderson. College Park Elementary administrators said that the whole month of February is honored for North.
The school has different displays for the theme, and students are participating in activities and crafts that represent love. Suzanne Ros, College Park Elementary principal, knew both very well and said that they were the life of the party.
“Ms. Ollie, Sharay’s mom, and KJ were just people who had an impact, once you got to know them. I don’t think you’d had this response if they didn’t,” said Ros.
North’s mother, Sharay North, said that the movement, Love Big, because North had a huge heart and touched everyone.
“My baby loved big,’ said North. “He loved everyone he came in contact with. He left an impression on you whether you knew him or not, knew him for a second, or all his life.”
Community members came together after they heard about the tragic news.
North went to Cherokee Elementary, but College Park Elementary and several other schools wanted to help by loving big.
Administrators said the school sold over 500 “Big Love” ornaments, door hangers and T-shirts.
KJ’s mother also said some of the proceeds will go towards North’s scholarship.
“To sponsor a team every year, and the team will be Love Big,” said North. “Hopefully they’re will be able to wear Love Big jersey’s. We also have some other things that we’re working on that we have quiet solidified yet.”
Ros explained that members of the community pitched in on creating designs for the Big Love items, the Big Love snapchat filter, and a display of balloons for his birthday.
Raven Petty said that she usually spends her day blowing balloons for The Party Box & Co events, but for KJ there was an exception. Petty made a balloon display for his birthday on the 13th.
“I just felt like all the kids should celebrate him or the entire month and birthday. Birthdays are a big celebration for us and I just wanted to do this for him. I wanted to show his friends and family that we still celebrate him,” said Petty.
Ros also said that it was a good feeling.
“It’s a good feeling in all the midst of turmoil, we just need to remember to love one another. It says a lot about our community,” said Ros. “There’s so many good people that really reach out and want to help. Sometimes, we get lost in the negative stuff, but there are so much good and love for each other. It makes me feel good about where we live and what we’re doing for one another.”
North said that the city named February 13th, KJ’s birthday, as “Love Big” Day.
