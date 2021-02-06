Dobbs: More than 300,000 have received COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is reporting a major milestone Friday, with more than 255,000 people receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Meanwhile, another 49,280 people have received the first and second dose, bringing the total number of Mississippians vaccinated to 305,192.
“MS passed the quarter-million mark in first dose COVID vaccines,” he said in a tweet. “255,912 first doses given in MS.”
The news comes more than a month after the state ramped up inoculation efforts following a slow rollout of the vaccine.
So far for the week of Feb. 1, 57,045 people have been vaccinated, a few more people than the week ending January 30.
Dobbs discussed additional milestones at the weekly meeting of the Mississippi State Medical Association.
“If you look at our vulnerable populations, you have almost 40 percent of people over 75 and almost 30 percent of people over 65 who have had one dose, at least,” he said. “That’s progress.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.