Coast bars set to benefit from NOLA Mardi Gras closure

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Feelings of shock, anger and hope reverberated throughout the Gulf Coast Friday. The shock and anger were in New Orleans where Mayor LaToya Cantrell said bars must lock their doors the five days leading up to Mardi Gras. The hope is in South Mississippi.
Some local bar owners think they can salvage Carnival by capitalizing on what they consider the Big Easy’s blunder.
Nolan Keith is a bartender at The Wilbur Bar in Ocean Springs and believes that the closure in New Orleans will have two effects on Coast establishments
“I think the local crowd that would be headed over to New Orleans will be showing up in full force, and we will definitely get some crowds over from New Orleans, Bay St. Louis, all those areas,” Keith said. “Obviously not many restrictions over here, so people have been searching it out all year.”
The lesser restrictions are a critical factor, as some in the restaurant business have seen an increase in traffic from big cities throughout the year.
“Just in the past year. NOLA policies have been a little more strict with how they’re dealing with it, and obviously that has kind of benefited the Coast as we have seen an influx of traffic driving over from New Orleans and patronizing our bars and restaurants,” said Murky Waters owner Brandon Atwell.
That influx has thrust money into several local businesses, furthering the hope that New Orleans’ loss is South Mississippi’s gain.
“I believe it is actually helping us and it’s in our favor really. I do expect them to come by. Hopefully, they come by Val’s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Ocean Springs,” said bartender Ashley Rios.
