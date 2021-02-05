Wildlife officials spot 50 bald eagles around Miss. lakes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found 50 bald eagles around lakes in Mississippi.
It’s part of the USACE Vicksburg District’s annual mid-winder bald eagle surveys at North Mississippi lakes.
The team surveyed around Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, finding 50 bald eagles and other species.
The surveys are done to get a national and regional estimate on how many bald eagles are in America.
The species was once endangered but are still heavily protected and monitored thanks in part to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
USACE says Mississippi lakes are an ideal habitat for bald eagles, with abundant food sources and nesting areas, and can be found year-round.
