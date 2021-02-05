TRAFFIC UPDATE: Accidents causing delays on I-110

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two accidents on I-110 have been causing delays in Biloxi and D’Iberville this morning.
The first accident, which happened in the southbound lane near the draw bridge, is now cleared. However, police say some inbound traffic remains heavy and slow.
A second accident, also in the southbound lanes, near the Rodriguez Street accident is still causing a traffic backup.
Police are asking that motorists avoid the area if possible and take a different route.
No information is known at this time about the cause of the accident or if anyone is injured. We will update this story once traffic is moving again.
