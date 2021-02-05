Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is critically important

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of people are receiving their second dose of the vaccine this week. Getting that second shot is a critical move in the vaccination process, according to health experts.
At the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, the line moved quickly as many showed up for their second dose. Getting the second injection is crucial to ensuring that the vaccination is effective.
Multiple positive cases have been reported after people received their first dose, said Jason Ely, Singing River Health’s Director of Primary Care.
“We’ve had several people that have reported, or even came to the clinics, that have tested positive after the first vaccine,” said Ely. “Now, most of that, it happens within a couple of days or a couple of weeks. You’re able to get the second dose as long as you get out of your ten day quarantine.”
According to Singing River Health System, an estimated 75% of the population needs to be vaccinated to truly help stop the spread.
Retired veteran and Moss Point resident, Donald Moffett, says he hopes everyone gets vaccinated.
“It didn’t say it was going to prevent it, but it will increase my immune system to fight it off,” said Moffett. “I encourage everybody to take it. I’m trying to tell all my friends and everybody. It’s not bad. It didn’t even hurt.”
In total, 1,450 people received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Singing River’s drive-through on Wednesday. For many, it was a relief to finish the process after months of being anxious.
“It’s been amazing,” said Brushaber Beckham of Pascagoula. “I haven’t worried the least bit about (the vaccine). I feel at ease with it. I just thank the good Lord. We prayed for a solution to this, He gave us a solution. I think we need to follow through with it and get our vaccination.”
For Moffett, there was never any doubt on whether he would get the vaccine or not.
“I was in the military for 23 years and we took all kinds of shots every time we deployed so it’s not big deal,” he said. “This is easy here. We get to basic training, we take a slew of shots.”
Singing River Health will administer first and second doses on Feb. 6 at its Gulfport hospital. For more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccination from Singing River Health, visit their website.
The Mississippi Department of Health are also continuing to schedule second doses, sending out emails to those who have already received the first dose with instructions on how to schedule an appointment for the follow up shot.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.