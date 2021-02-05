CONCORD, N.C. (WLOX) - Running 4 Heroes is now running for a Mississippi Hero, Lt. Michael Boutte.
Running 4 Heroes is a non-profit founded two years ago by 12-year old Zechariah Cartledge. This organization’s goal is to raise funds for injured first responders while also paying tribute to fallen heroes through running.
In the video, Zechariah, along with first responders, can be seen running around the Charlotte Motor Speedway in honor of Boutte, who was killed Monday in the line of duty.
While running 1-mile and a half, Zechariah was also carrying the Blue Line Flag with members of the community behind him.
At the end of the run, it was completed with a prayer by Zechariah, who sent his condolence to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and their family.
