Ocean Springs man accused of arson after trying to set house on fire, say police

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man is now facing a felony charge of arson after he allegedly tried to set a house on fire, said police.
Authorities received reports of a fire at a house on Bowen Avenue early Friday morning at 12:20 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a fire in the front yard of the house.
Further investigation revealed that 35-year-old Patrick Cobb had deliberately poured gasoline on the home’s front door, porch, steps and front lawn, said police. The gasoline was lit but the flames did not spread to the house itself, staying contained to the yard.
Cobb was arrested shortly after and charged with fourth degree arson. According to Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan Lemaire, the house did have people inside at the time the fire was started. As of now, there appears to be no connection between Cobb and the home’s residents, said Lemaire.
Police say more charges are pending and the incident is still under investigation.
Cobb was taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on an investigative hold.
