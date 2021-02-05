Miss. College awarded $1.1M grant to educate teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New classes begin this summer at Mississippi College, but it’s set aside for one specific type of student - teachers.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded GEER or Governor’s Emergency Education Response funds to each state for, “the state’s most pressing emergency needs.”
Mississippi College’s School of Education was recently awarded $1.1 million to make the classes possible.
The grant provides tuition assistance for Mississippi teachers in K-12 classrooms for their first four classes.
The tuition help goes to the first 125 students enrolling.
Teachers will study at Mississippi College starting this summer to advance their online instruction and curriculum design skills.
The first four courses lead to an MC graduate certificate in online instruction and design. Teachers can also use these classes to seek a master’s in online instruction and design at the Christian university.
“We are very excited to be the recipients of a GEER grant,” Melton said. “Teachers can take what they’re learning from MC professors about best practices in virtual instruction and methodologies for designing online curriculum.”
The program’s classes will be offered in a traditional format on the Clinton campus and online.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.