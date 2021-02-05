Hancock County Youth Court seen tremendous success last few years

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County Youth Court has seen tremendous success in the last few years, and the new head of Child Protective Services wanted to see what they are doing right.
Children in CPS custody has dropped from 365 in 2017 to 65 currently. Harrison County has also seen a dramatic decrease of children in CPS custody in the last three years from 778 to 296. Additionally, Jackson County has seen a moderate drop from 265 to 218.
“We are a court of restoration,” Hancock County Youth Court Judge Trent Favre said Thursday. “And that we are here to help them, because we believe children belong with their parents and parents belong with their children.”
In the last four years, Judge Favre has changed the way the system approaches their job of taking care of children and families. Favre said a big key has been changing the tone in the courtroom from a place of punishment to a place for new beginnings.
“Making sure that parents, realize that this is an opportunity to change and have help and resources there to help them change.” said Favre. “Youth court is different from other courts. The judge in other courts isn’t in charge of the system and making sure that the stake holders in the system are collaborating to have better outcomes.
“Collaboration is key,” said Favre. “So I immediately realized I needed to work on relationships with the various agencies, primarily CPS, we have CASA as well, they are a huge contributor to our court. "
Andrea Sanders, Commissioner of Child Protective Services said Favre is a shining example of how that can work.
“When our staff and the court can work together and also acknowledge what we already know: The children that are in the courtroom are there because they have been exposed to deep trauma sometimes, so we want our systems to help them rather than inflict more trauma.” said Sanders.
Sanders also added “The Supreme Court has already begun an initiative to help train judges that are dealing specifically with children and families in trauma from a more trauma-centered, hope-centric approach.”
Sanders has been in her new job for 64 days and she is still working to get to know her staff and the youth court judges across the state. With a masters in social work and a law degree, she is considerably qualified to help lead the agency whose job it is to keep children safe and when possible reunify families.
“I’ve listened to a lot of foster parents and adoptive parents and I’m concerned about things that I hear, but I am also very encouraged.” said Sanders.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.