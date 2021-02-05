Gulfport PD’s new canine cop sniffs out potential trouble

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department needed a new officer on the force to help them with sniffing out explosives and gunpowder, so they recruited a cunning canine to handle the job.
His name is Guyozi, a three-year-old Belgian Mallinois.
“Guyozi helps with public safety and security. He can also find and locate stuff more efficiently than an officer,” said Jason Ducre, GPD PIO detective. “So we decided to get a bomb dog. We haven’t had one in the last 10-15 years. He can detect explosives, and gunpowder, and he can also do tracking as well. He’s already helped find multiple weapons on cases since we got him in November.”
He also has a very interesting history. Born in Hungary, Guyozi came to the United States and he actually did some security detail work for the Cincinnati Bengals football games duirng his training.
“He’s already a celebrity,” said Ducre.
And already a valuable asset to the Gulfport Police Department.
