Gov. Reeves orders flags lowered across Mississippi to honor Lt. Michael Boutte

On Tuesday, family, friends, and the community he served will join in remembering Lt. Boutte’s life and service. Visitation will be held from 10am until 11:30am at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Ave.) The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30am. A procession will then escort Boutte’s remains to Biloxi National Cemetery where a private graveside service will be held later in the day.