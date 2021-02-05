FULL LIST: See who’s running for mayor in cities across South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff | February 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 5:32 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Voters across Mississippi will elect municipal leaders in 2021. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 was the qualifying deadline for those seeking office. Here’s a look at who’s running for mayor in every South Mississippi city.

Bay St. Louis

Mike Favre - Republican

Biloxi

Andrew “FoFo” Gilich - Republican

Arneka Gardner Keys - Democrat

Diamondhead

Nancy C. Depreo - Republican

D’Iberville

Rusty Quave - Republican

Gautier

Phil Torjusen - Republican

Casey Vaughan - Independent

Gulfport

Jennifer Adams - Republican

Billy Hewes - Republican

Howard Page - Democrat

William Thompson - Republican

Long Beach

George L. Bass - Republican

John M. Ruth - Republican

Lucedale

Doug Lee - Republican

Moss Point

Jeramey Anderson - Democrat

Howard Bailey - Independent

Tenesha Danielle Batiste - Democrat

Sherwood Bradford, Sr. - Democrat

Billy Knight - Democrat

Richard McBride - Republican

Ashelia McCorvey - Democrat

Shira Stallworth - Democrat

Ocean Springs

Melanie Allen - Republican

Frederick “Chic” Cody - Republican

Summer Devrow - Republican

Jeff Guice - Republican

Kenny Holloway - Republican

Pass Christian

Rob Adams - Republican

Zenas Cappie - Independent

Adam Pace - Republican

Peggy Johnson - Democrat

Jim Rafferty - Republican

Pascagoula

Jay Willis - Republican

Picayune

Leavern Guy - Democrat

Jim Luke - Republican

Tammy Valente - Republican

Poplarville

Linda Eades Hawkins - Republican

Laura “Heather” Holliday - Republican

Louise Smith - Republican

Wiggins

Darrell Berry - Independent

William Scott Maddox, Sr. - Independent

Editor’s Note: Waveland’s city elections are always one year later than other coast cities, so its next municipal election is in 2022.

