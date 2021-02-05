FULL LIST: See who’s running for mayor in cities across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Voters across Mississippi will elect municipal leaders in 2021. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 was the qualifying deadline for those seeking office. Here’s a look at who’s running for mayor in every South Mississippi city.
Bay St. Louis
Mike Favre - Republican
Biloxi
Andrew “FoFo” Gilich - Republican
Arneka Gardner Keys - Democrat
Diamondhead
Nancy C. Depreo - Republican
D’Iberville
Rusty Quave - Republican
Gautier
Phil Torjusen - Republican
Casey Vaughan - Independent
Gulfport
Jennifer Adams - Republican
Billy Hewes - Republican
Howard Page - Democrat
William Thompson - Republican
Long Beach
George L. Bass - Republican
John M. Ruth - Republican
Lucedale
Doug Lee - Republican
Moss Point
Jeramey Anderson - Democrat
Howard Bailey - Independent
Tenesha Danielle Batiste - Democrat
Sherwood Bradford, Sr. - Democrat
Billy Knight - Democrat
Richard McBride - Republican
Ashelia McCorvey - Democrat
Shira Stallworth - Democrat
Ocean Springs
Melanie Allen - Republican
Frederick “Chic” Cody - Republican
Summer Devrow - Republican
Jeff Guice - Republican
Kenny Holloway - Republican
Pass Christian
Rob Adams - Republican
Zenas Cappie - Independent
Adam Pace - Republican
Peggy Johnson - Democrat
Jim Rafferty - Republican
Pascagoula
Jay Willis - Republican
Picayune
Leavern Guy - Democrat
Jim Luke - Republican
Tammy Valente - Republican
Poplarville
Linda Eades Hawkins - Republican
Laura “Heather” Holliday - Republican
Louise Smith - Republican
Wiggins
Darrell Berry - Independent
William Scott Maddox, Sr. - Independent
Editor’s Note: Waveland’s city elections are always one year later than other coast cities, so its next municipal election is in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.