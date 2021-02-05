Friday’s Forecast

You’ll likely need the rain gear today but maybe not for the whole day. Rain showers will be likely at times today. But, it won’t rain for every minute and every hour; there will also be some rain-free hours here and there as well. Currently, models indicate the highest rain chances of the day could be from now through 8 AM as well as between 11 AM through 5 PM. Temperatures will be in the chilly 50s for much of the day. Breezy northeast winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour with higher gusts at times. Hit-or-miss showers possible tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wet weather will likely continue at times on Saturday and could impact any outdoor plans. Thankfully, rain chances decrease after that and we should be able to put away our umbrellas Saturday night into Sunday and Monday. A wetter pattern may arrive for next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.