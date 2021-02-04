95 Years Later: Gulfport’s Taylor-Harris Drug Store is still going steady

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Taylor-Harris Drug Store is the first black-owned drug store along the Coast of Mississippi. The store first opened in 1926 and was named Taylor Drug Store, but once owner Andrew Taylor passed the store closed.
The store was reopened in 1972 by Taylor’s daughter, Andrea Taylor-Harris, and her husband, Mack Harris. The couple explained that they were pharmacists at the time and wanted to branch out.
“We lived in Chicago and was working for chain companies,” said Harris. “We saw that Chicago wasn’t a place for our family, so we decided to move.”
Andrew Harris, the grandson of Andrew Taylor, explained that Black people instilled trust into the store and relied on it.
“Business was during the time of segregation,” said Harris. “We were the only place for African American people to go. We had a Black doctor in the back [of the store] named, Dr. Love. He was a family physician. They would go to him to treat their illness, then come to the front of the store to fill their prescriptions.”
Mack Harris explained that the community is the backbone of the store. He said that he’s received support from the community to build the store, and even now while it’s running.
“It’s a tight knit community. They’ve always encouraged me. I would like to say thank you to all those people who were able to support us and be loyal after all these years. As long as we’re healthy, we’ll continue to serve your needs.” said Harris.
Mack Demas is a loyal customer to the store and said he’s been to the store all his life.
“This is like family, and everybody felt that way about the Taylor-Harris Drug Store. It’s truly a legacy. People were able to get their medicine because of the Taylor-Harris Drug Store, they would let them have credit and stuff like that,” said Demas, “People would come here all the time once they got off work. They would take a seat, have a drink or milkshake and just talk. "
The Harris family said the store has both your medical and personal needs. However, if you don’t see what you need then they’re able to order it for you.
