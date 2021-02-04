Thursday’s Forecast

It’s a chilly morning in the 40s and 30s but for some it’s not quite as cold as yesterday morning. Today’s skies will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds but will overall eventually become cloudier than yesterday. A stray rain sprinkle can’t be ruled out. This afternoon’s high temperatures will be in the upper 60s which is warmer than yesterday. Expect breezy south winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Thursday will be cloudier and milder weather with highs in the upper 60s. Higher rain chances for tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night as a stalling cold front moves in from the west. This front should stall just to our south by Saturday, so we can’t rule out a few showers then as well. Sunday looks drier.