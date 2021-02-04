South Mississippi man debuts biographical story on Amazon Prime Video

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - The life story of an Escatawpa man detailing how he escaped death five times is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The documentary - How Many Chances - takes viewers through the unbelievable life journey of the film studio owner, director and star of the movie, Creighton Hobbs.
Now 44 years old, Hobbs has been through more than 24 car accidents and has escaped death five times. Full of life stories, Hobbs says that one story in particular was difficult to re-live.
“I got hit in the head with a baseball bat. That took place in 1983. I was able to recreate the 80′s vibe. Now the experience wasn’t great, believe me, getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. But, just filming that was really fun for me to go back in time and recreate that,” he said.
Watch the film’s trailer below.
The Moss Point High alum says that in today’s political and social climate, this movie is one that everyone should see.
“I want each and every person out there who watches this to take each day as if it’s their last, to live life to the fullest,” he said. “You never know, honestly, when it’s time to go, especially with all of this craziness going on. If you take each new day as a blessing because you never know how many chances you’ll really get in life.”
How Many Chances goes on to explain how production was slowed due to the COVID-19 crisis and even has footage of the day that Biloxi was shut down, the city left looking like a ghost town. The documentary is currently free to stream on Amazon Prime Video for Prime members. For non-members, you can rent the movie for three dollars.
