Saving a Hero’s Place honors fallen law enforcement officers in unique way

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As South Mississippi grieves the loss of one of its own officers, another organization passed through the Gulf Coast on Wednesday to honor its own fallen hero.
The group Saving a Hero’s Place spent much of Wednesday on the road headed to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Feb. 5, 2020.
Even with local law enforcement hurting after the murder of Lt. Mike Boutte, deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol still made sure to show their support for the organization, helping escort them through the state safely and swiftly.
Many organizations are devoted to backing the blue and support law enforcement but Saving a Hero is unique in the way it does that. The group builds honor chairs to help memorialize fallen LEOs.
“I think our main goal is to put the chair in these agencies so that the officer who made the ultimate sacrifice is not forgotten,” said Tommy Capell, the nonprofit’s executive director. “You walk into a lot of these agencies and you’ll see a small plaque on the wall or a picture. It is just too easy to walk past. These are full size chairs, name on it, badge, it is hard to not see it.”
The non-profit has created over one hundred chairs since 2013, including one for Jackson County’s Deputy U.S Marshal Josie Wells. The Hurley native lost his life in the line of duty back in 2015.
Because of their efforts to honor fallen heroes, Coast law enforcement felt it was only right to give them an escort, the first that the group has ever had.
“We have never had that,” said Capell. “This is the first time we have had someone want to escort us across the state. It shows the brotherhood. You hear we are all family and we really are.”
While in South Mississippi, a few requests were made on behalf of those heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty. That includes for the recently fallen Lt. Michael Boutte.
“Two officers here asked us if we would do a chair, and we absolutely will,” said Capell. “Basically, if an officer falls in the line of duty, we do a chair.”
It’s a way to ensure the legacies of the men and women who protect us continue in the departments where they served. To learn more about the organization and support their efforts, visit their website.
